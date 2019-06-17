MN Man Donates 3 Million Pop Tabs to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It marks the end of a 30 year donation campaign for a Southern Minnesota man.

It involves his generous spirit, aluminum and plenty of sugar.

Jim Spinler of Medford stopped by Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House with a truck full of four million pop tabs. That means he’s enjoyed 375,000 gallons of pop over three decades.

Jim says he started collecting tabs after his friend’s son spent time at the Ronald McDonald House.

He plans to fill up his container again and says he will keep donating tabs as long as he can.