Red River Zoo Gets You Moving Early with Sneakers and Sunrise Series

Each Wednesday morning people ages 50 and over are encouraged to take an early morning stroll at the zoo

FARGO, N.D.– Make your morning cup of joe a cup to-go while walking on the wild side at the Red River Zoo.

Each Wednesday morning from 7 to 9 people ages 50 and over are encouraged to take an early morning stroll through the zoo’s exhibits with its Sneakers and Sunrise series.

The zoo says both dusk and dawn are active times for the animals.

Each week the series brings in around 20 people.

“It’s a really wonderful way, kind of mid-week, start your morning and I’ve gotten to know some local members of our community quite well,” Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson said. “It’s more of an intimate setting here. You know there are only so many of us who are going to get up that early and walk around but I really truly look forward to it each week.”

Jacobson says people under the age of 50 will not be turned away.

The series will go through the end of August, although the zoo is looking at extending into the fall.