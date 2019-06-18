Fargo Air Museum Showcases Spartan Executive Plane

FARGO, N.D. – A Relic of 1930’s Corporate America lands at Fargo Air Museum.

This week, you can see the Spartan Executive. It’s a plane designed for the wealthy during the Great Depression, and flown by aviation legends like Howard Hughes. You may know his story from the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Aviator.

Only 34 planes were ever produced, and only about half of those remain in the air.

“It’s a different subset of aviation. You’ve got the warbirds, you’ve got the agricultural planes, well this is corporate america in the thirties.”

The plane was once flown by John D. Rockefeller, Jr.

The aircraft’s owner says buying the plane back then would roughly cost the amount of 50 cars today.