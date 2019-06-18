Two Minnesota Agencies Not Ready For Permits For Proposed Enbridge Pipeline

The proposed pipeline will run from Canada to Superior, Wisconsin through several northern Minnesota counties
TJ Nelson,

ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources will not release draft permits for Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota.

They are waiting until a better environmental impact statement is approved, as ordered by the court.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the environmental impact statement for the Line 3 pipeline project, which would replace the existing one built in 1968, was inadequate.

