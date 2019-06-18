Two Minnesota Agencies Not Ready For Permits For Proposed Enbridge Pipeline

The proposed pipeline will run from Canada to Superior, Wisconsin through several northern Minnesota counties

ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources will not release draft permits for Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota.

They are waiting until a better environmental impact statement is approved, as ordered by the court.

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the environmental impact statement for the Line 3 pipeline project, which would replace the existing one built in 1968, was inadequate.

