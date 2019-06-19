Adam Thielen Speaks About New Foundation at 1 Million Cups Event

The foundation is geared towards helping youth

FARGO, N.D. –You’re used to seeing him on the football field, but Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made an appearance in Fargo to talk about an off–field initiative.

He and his wife Caitlin spoke about the launch of the Thielen Foundation.

They have two young boys, and the couple says being parents makes them what to help youth so much more.

“Sports were so important for my wife and I, so we want to give that opportunity to kids if they don’t have that or maybe they don’t have the push to do that or they don’t have the financial means,” Thielen said.

The Foundation will start with two focuses, one being the behavioral health unit at a hospital and the other being an underprivileged school in the Twin Cities.

Thielen spoke about visiting the pediatric behavioral health unit at the U of M Children’s Hospital, and how kids there who don’t know who he is are just glad to have someone who listens and cares.

“They don’t have a choice. It’s not bad decisions they’re making that’s putting them in this, it’s their situation, it’s their family, it’s their upbringing, it’s their resources,” he said.

Organizing group 1 Million Cups says this is most high-profile guest they’ve ever had.

“It’s exciting for our platform, I think it’s exciting for 1 Million Cups in general, it’s fun to see that it’s picking up, this is a platform people are seeing as valuable,” coordinator Darby Njos said.

As for Thielen’s advice for the next generation: “the biggest thing for athletes, for young kids in general, is just whatever you’re passionate about, give it everything you go. Don’t really worry on the outcome, just focus on the day and what you can do to get better,” Thielen said.

The Thielens say the best way the community can help out is to donate to the foundation. Click here to donate.