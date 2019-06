Body Found At Wadena County Fairgrounds Identified By Authorities

He is 54-year-old Roger Donnelly of Minneapolis

WADENA, MN — Police in Wadena, Minnesota have released the name of a man found dead at the Wadena County Fairgrounds nearly two weeks ago.

He is 54-year-old Roger Donnelly of Minneapolis.

His body was found on the fairgrounds on Thursday, June 6.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.