LIVE: Moorhead’s American Legion Post 21 Celebrates 100 Years

Legion Hosting a Full Weekend of Festivities To Commemorate 100 Years

Scott Moen with the American Legion Post 21 tells us about a weekend full of fun event honoring 100 years in the community.

He estimates the American Legion has poured more than one million dollars in the local community.

Festivities run Friday through Sunday at the Legion Hall at 303 30th St. N, in Moorhead.

Check out the entire list of activities at the link below.

100th-Celebration-Calendar-of-events