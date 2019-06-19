Registered Sex Offender AWOL From State Hospital Is Back In Custody

Stewart had been given a pass to walk on the hospital grounds Tuesday evening but never returned.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A sex offender committed to the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown who walked away has been taken into custody.

State Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says several motorists reported a man walking south on highway 281, about 13 miles south of Jamestown shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A trooper responded and took 30-year old Jerry Stewart into custody without incident.

Stewart has violent tendencies and has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault.

He was civilly committed to the state hospital for chemical dependency issues.

