Sen. Smith Discusses One Health Bill, Possible Trump Impeachment Proceedings

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith introduces a bill for a one health approach.

It’s an idea that human and animal health are linked and should be studied together to prevent disease outbreaks.

Smith says the Department of Agriculture has a group that has already taken a one health approach. She wants them to combine its efforts with the Centers For Disease Control.

Smith says this bill is important because she says 60% of human infectious diseases start with animals.

“This African Swine Fever which is in China were to somehow come to the United States, and we’re going to do everything we can to stop that, we need to be ready to jump on it right away to make sure that it doesn’t spread, and especially doesn’t spread to the human population,” Smith explained.

The Democrat says her bill has support from the National Veterinary and infectious diseases associations.

Her colleague, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, wants impeachment proceedings against President Trump to begin. The presidential candidates’ comments came after Mr. Trump said he would accept information from a foreign government on an opponent. That’s illegal under campaign finance laws.

“I think it’s too early to talk about impeachment, but I think that it is not too early to do these investigations because no one is above the law,” Smith said.

The president tweeted he talks with foreign governments every day.

“Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? I would never be trusted again,” Mr. Trump wrote.