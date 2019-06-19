Volunteers Begin 10-Day Home Build for Families in Need

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Piece by piece volunteers work to build three homes for families in need.

“It’s a challenge but it’s really fun too,” Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity resource development and marketing manager Pete Christopher said. “We bring people out that maybe have swung a hammer one or two times in their life and they really get to learn something, they get to build something tangible.”

These homes will put the grand total of houses built by Habitat for Humanity in Cass and Clay Counties over 60.

“We’ve been doing it for a long time,” Christopher said. “We’ve got some really good crew leaders that are all just volunteers really for us that have been building with us for, some people for 25 plus years.”

Around 700 volunteers are going to be working to make these houses come together.

Families were chosen based on need, willingness to partner and ability to repay.

It provides them a fresh start for their future but it gives the volunteers something as well.

“You get so much out of it, more than what you pour into it and it’s nice to help better somebody’s life by giving them a hand up,” Blitz Home Builders planning coordinator Danielle Stone said.

A hand up and a helping hand on the homeowner’s end.

One future homeowner is putting in work on the home for his wife and three daughters.

“It means a lot to me,” future homeowner Abdikadir Mohamoud said. “We’ve been renting apartments monthly.”

It’s not just about getting the houses built and the families moved in.

It’s about building relationships.

“I like to know their back story and how they found out about Habitat and how we can get the word out to other families in need because there are so many people that need better homes in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Stone said.

