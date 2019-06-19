West Fargo’s Annual Cruise Night Begins Its 10th Season On Thursday

It's sponsored by Toppers Custom Car Club and the City of West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND — Cruise Night returns for its 10th season Thursday night in West Fargo.

Every third Thursday of the summer, hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and food vendors will line the streets of downtown West Fargo starting at 4:30 p.m. each night.

Cruise Night stretches from Main Avenue to Seventh Avenue West along Sheyenne Street.

The food court will be back with seven different local vendors.