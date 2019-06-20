Fargo Park District Hosts World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

The World Health Organization lists drowning as the third leading cause of unintentional death worldwide, and for kids under four its number one.

FARGO, N.D.– With summer kicking off tomorrow, kids may need to learn the rules of the pool before jumping in.

The World Health Organization lists drowning as the third leading cause of unintentional death worldwide, and for kids under four its number one.

That’s why the Fargo Park District says knowing how to swim can be the difference between life and death.

“Swimming lessons can save lives,” says Katie McCormick, Fargo Park District.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is raising awareness for global water safety and Davies High school is just one of 600 locations in more than 20 countries participating.

This is the 10th anniversary of the program, but for the F–M area it’s a first.

“I just think it’s great to get the word out and encourage people to get their kids to learn how to swim,” says Dave Klundt, Fargo Park District. “No matter where you live you’re going to be exposed to being in or near water”

“Year round we have about 900 kids that take part in swimming lessons throughout the year, and for us it’s really important that we have this opportunity within the community,” added McCormick.

In order to swim at the pool kids must be able to swim across the entire length of the pool and get out on their own.

“If you know how to swim have a much better experience and be a lot more safe,” added Klundt.

And it’s not just kids who are learning what to do in the pool.

“Water safety starts with the parents that are here with their kids,” added McCormick. “They’re the first line of defense. Our trained lifeguards are here but we’re also wanting to make sure that we provide the education for kids. We’re really dedicated to making sure that kids have an appreciation for water but also know how to be around it safely.”

No matter what your summer brings, officials say being prepared should always be a priority.

“I don’t care where you get the lessons work it into your schedule and get your kids to learn how to swim,” added Klundt.

The Fargo Park District is offering more lessons starting July 8th. For the full schedule, click here.