Fargo Police Define Rules Regarding CBD Products

Although CBD is legal in North Dakota and some federal restrictions were lifted in the 2018 Farm Bill, the cannabinoid must be extracted from legally produced hemp.

Fargo, ND (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is encouraging people to do their homework on the CBD products they purchase and consume.

The Fargo PD are also asking for residents to carefully consider the type of CBD product they choose to use and note that quality can differ greatly depending on the manufacturer.