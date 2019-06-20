Foss Swim School to Open in Old Best Buy Building

The school has locations in several states

FARGO, N.D. –The old Best Buy building near West Acres Mall has been empty for about a year now, but come fall, there will be new businesses inside.

Foss Swim School will be opening up in a few months.

Construction workers are busy making changes to the building. Foss has a general contractor working, and the footprint of a pool is dug out.

The school has locations in several states including Minnesota and Iowa.

“Foss has got a great reputation as a swim school, their pools are really warm, which seems like a weird thing to say, but you talk to parents, and I’m a parent of a swimmer myself, so many of the pools where they give lessons everywhere are just– the kids are, ‘oh, it’s so cold!'” Chris Heaton, VP of property management at West Acres, said.

Foss won’t be the only business there. The building will have enough room for three to four tenants.