NDSU Basketball Will Open Season Against Kansas State

This is the Bison's 10th meeting with a Big-12 Opponent

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU basketball team announced they will open up the season on November 5th against the Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

It’s the tenth all-time game against a Big-12 school for NDSU. The last time the Bison defeated one of those Big-12 opponents was in 2014 in an NCAA tournament victory against Oklahoma.