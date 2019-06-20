NDSU’s “Bug Man” Explains Benefits of Pollinators

National Pollinator Week is a chance to polish up on the benefits of pollinators

FARGO, N.D.– Pollinators are an integral part of the environment and National Pollinator Week is a chance to polish up on the benefits they bring to our everyday lives.

Don Carey, otherwise known as NDSU’s “Bug Man,” says most insecticides used in the Red River Valley are broad spectrum.

This means it could be killing any insect, including our pollinators.

Carey suggests starting your own pollinator or butterfly garden outside of the valley in areas like Barnesville.

“Probably 75 to 85% of all plants benefit from pollinators,” Carey said. “If you get rid of the pollinators, you get rid of the food and people get real hungry and skinny real fast. We need pollinators so it’s important.”

Carey has more than 40 years of experience teaching kids in kindergarten through 12th grade about the importance of bugs and insects.