Public Input Needed on Us Highway 10 and 75 Corridor Study

Officials are getting input for the latest construction plans for the section of US Highways 10 and 75 that runs through Downtown Moorhead and just west of MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Having a beer and talking about ways to improve roads in Moorhead.

Officials are getting input for the latest construction plans for the section of US Highways 10 and 75 that runs through Downtown Moorhead and just west of MSUM.

They are asking people for their ideas on how to upgrade transportation facilities in that area.

The proposed changes will help cut down on traffic and open safe bike lanes.

“Were looking at multimodal improvements. That’s something that has been prioritized already in the meetings we have already had, so making things better for bicyclists and pedestrians. We’re looking at potentially narrowing portions of the corridor particularly out in the business area further out on US 10,” says David Sweeney, SRF Consulting Group.

If you live near the corridor and would like to give feedback, or want more information Visit KVRR DOT COM and click on this story.