Teachers And Grand Forks Public School District Reach Tentative Deal

GRAND FORKS, ND — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between teachers and the Grand Forks School Board.

In addition to some language changes, the package calls for a 1.5% pay increase in each of the next two years.

Adding step increases pushes the percentage to over 3% each year.

The agreement leaves health insurance as is, with premiums expected to climb around three percent next year.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the teachers and the school board.