Timberwolves Trade Up to Select Jarrett Culver in NBA Draft

Minnesota Traded their 11th pick with the Phoenix Suns to select Culver at the No. 6 spot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. –The Minnesota Timberwolves added a new shooter to the squad by selecting Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech with the 6th overall pick in tonight’s NBA draft.

Just before the draft began, the Timberwolves held the 11th pick but sought out a trade to select higher. The Phoenix suns liked what Minnesota had to offer and the Timberwolves exchanged picks and sent Dario Saric to the Suns in order to choose Culver early on.

Minnesota is hoping they can get the same kind of player out of Culver that he was for Texas Tech.

The sophomore from Lubbock, TX led his team to the NCAA Championship this year. He averaged over 18 points and over six assists per game during his final season with the Red Raiders.

Culver was highly touted in this year’s draft class for his length, strong shooting skills and defensive capabilities.