West Fargo Cruise Night Returns for 10th Year

Heavy rain didn't put a damper on the annual West Fargo cruise night.

WEST FARGO, ND — Despite the weather people still showed up to see modern and classic cars displayed on Sheyenne Street.

The event is family friendly and offers plenty of food options from food trucks and the West Fargo VFW.

2019 also marks the tenth year the cruise night has been hitting the streets of West Fargo.

“Anybody can show up. There’s no charge for anything. You can have any kind of car or no car, it doesn’t matter. Normally, the streets would be really packed with people if the weather was nice. But, people are still down here walking around and enjoying the few cars that we do have down here,” says Topper Car Club president Rich Barnes.

There will be 3 more cruise nights through the rest of the summer.