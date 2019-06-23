Passenger Dead After Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicles In West Fargo

The crash happened around 2:30 this morning in the 1400 Block of 10th Street Southwest

WEST FARGO, ND — A 38–year–old West Fargo man is dead after the driver of the car he was in crashed into two parked vehicles.

The crash happened around 2:30 this morning in the 1400 Block of 10th Street Southwest in West Fargo.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and says the 34-year-old male driver turned into the wrong lane before hitting the parked vehicles.

He was taken to Sanford Medical Center.

His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were not wearing seatbelts.

No one was in the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

Names of those involved are expected to be released Sunday evening.

Charges are pending.