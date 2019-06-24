Alcohol was a Factor in Otter Tail Co. Crash That Injured 5 People

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured five people north of Pelican Rapids shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The state patrol says a pickup traveling on Fish Lake Road failed to yield the right-of-way at Highway 59 and pulled out in front of an SUV on Highway 59 and the two vehicles collided.

Four people in the SUV, all from Detroit Lakes, were taken to Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

The driver of the pickup, Mikaela Kujanson, 21, of West Fargo, was taken to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. None of the injuries were serious.

The state patrol did not say if Kujanson will face charges.