Emergency Crews Remain At Scene of Crash Between Semi And Pickup In Rural Cass County

It happened between Arthur and Amenia

CASS CO., ND — Emergency crews are still on scene of a crash Monday afternoon between a semi and a pickup in rural Cass County between Arthur and Amenia.

The call came in around 4:30 and a medical helicopter was sent to the area of 25th Street and 158th Avenue Southeast.

The extent of injuries and those involved is not yet known.

