Locally Grown Food on Display at West Acres Farmers Market

FARGO, N.D. The start of summer means the Farmers Market is back at West Acres Mall.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until October 22nd, you can find regionally grown produce and artisanal products. There is also locally raised meat and much more at the annual marketplace.

West Acres prides itself on offering products from local vendors who have been selling to the area for years.

“This farmers market has some of the farmers that have been in the farmers market longer than anybody else here in Fargo. We have got three vendors that this is well into their third decade of doing the farmers markets,” Austin Wittmier with Bill Erbes Farm said.

The market is off 42nd Street South in the west parking lot of the mall.