RedHawks Extend Win Streak to Seven Games With Extra Innings Win Over Sioux Falls

Redhawks Beat the Canaries 5-2 in 10 innings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks keep on rolling in Sioux Falls extending their win streak to seven games with a 5-2 extra innings win over the Canaries.

Chris Jacobs back at first after an injury and he picked up where he left off hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Devan Ahart got the scoring going for the RedHawks with an RBI triple in the fourth.

Yhoxian Medina brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th. Tim Colwell put it away a couple batters later with a two-run home run.

The series continues tomorrow night in Sioux Falls.