Remembering Johnny Grey

Grey Worked As Hair Stylist, Helped Found Beard Associates of North Dakota

We here at KVRR are joining many in the community in remembering Johnny Grey this morning.

Grey tragically died in a car crash in West Fargo over the weekend.

He worked at Blush Salon in Fargo as a hair stylist and Director of Education.

Hair was one of his passions.

He helped found the group Beard Associates of North Dakota, or BAND.

That’s how we had the pleasure of meeting Johnny earlier this year to promote a beard competition at this year’s Frostival.

It was one of the most fun and lively interviews we’ve had on the show, thanks to Johnny.

Here’s the clip.

He also played for the Fargo Invaders football team.

A celebration of his life is set for this Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can find more information by clicking here.