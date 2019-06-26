Firefighters Remind People to Use Fireworks Safely

In West Fargo, they can only be used within a certain time frame

WEST FARGO, N.D. –West Fargo Fire Department is reminding everyone about the rules for using fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.

In West Fargo, they can be used legally from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Independence Day only.

You must be at least 12 years old to light them off.

Also make sure fireworks are completely extinguished when you’re done so they don’t reignite later.

Fireworks are not allowed on public property, and sky lanterns are illegal.

“People are safe with them, but we have a few that aren’t. And we just have to reiterate how dangerous fireworks are. Not only do they create fires, they create burn injuries,” Fire Marshal Dell Sprecher said.

This is the third year that West Fargo has allowed fireworks. In Fargo and Moorhead, they aren’t allowed within city limits.