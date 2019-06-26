Kids Learn from Carson Wentz at Sanford POWER Football Camp

250 kids were at the high-demand camp

FARGO, N.D. — The softball game wasn’t Carson Wentz’s only appearance in Fargo. He spent the morning at the Sanford POWER Football Camp, where 250 kids got to learn from him.

For many, the experience is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s a big thing I’ve never really thought I’d go to a camp with Carson Wentz,” 11-year-old Ethan Rudolph said.

For Wentz, it was certainly a full circle moment.

“It’s always humbling seeing all the 11 jerseys, both NDSU and the Eagles jerseys, it’s super humbling to know, I was that kid in the bleachers and now they’re all wearing my jersey,” he said.

The camp was in very high demand, filling up soon after registration opened.

Barb Orner’s grandson was lucky enough to get in.

“He was so happy. I talked to him yesterday on the phone, and he said, ‘I can’t wait to get there,’ so Carson’s a big role model for these boys, and they just love him,” Orner said.

“My favorite part is watching to see how he plays so I can take tips on how I should play,” Rudolph said.

“It’s how far he can throw that ball it’s kind of amazing,” 10-year-old Isaac Madsen said.

It’s about more than just football, it’s also about perseverance. Wentz credits his North Dakota roots for teaching him the value of giving back.

“Just because you’re from North Dakota, people want to write you off, I was undersized for awhile, then I grew quite a bit, people always want to write you off and tell you what you can’t do and I just want to say I believe in myself in what I can do,” he said.

The camp was free and drew kids from third to eighth grade.