LIVE: Buffalo Wings & Rings Coming To West Fargo

Buffalo Wings & Rings Coming To West Fargo

West Fargo Location Is Chain's 3rd In North Dakota

The owner and general manager of the brand new Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurant tells Adam Ladwig what they’re bringing to West Fargo.

The restaurant is set to open next Wednesday, July 3rd, at 695 32nd Avenue East in West Fargo.

Owner Al Hauck already owns locations in Bismarck and Minot.

He says his restaurant serves fresh, never frozen wings with sauces that you can tailor to five different spice levels.

Health-conscious eaters can get grilled wings, or even cauliflower wings.

The restaurant is also venturing out into the community with its #MeanHurts campaign aimed at stopping bullying.

Hauck says the restaurant works with local schools to reduce bullying and encourage kids to speak up when they see it.

