Fargo Post 2 Cruises Past Sioux Falls East

Post 2 defeated Sioux Falls 13-5

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 continued the hot start to its season with a 13-5 win over Sioux Falls East.

The early innings were a back and forth battle between the two teams before Post 2 pulled away in the fifth.

Post scored nine runs and kept their opponent scoreless in the final three innings to pull off the victory.