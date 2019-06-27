Senate Passes Massive Defense Bill, House Takes Up Consideration Next

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has passed a massive $750 billion defense bill on a bipartisan vote of 86 to 6.

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes spending and provides policy outlines for the Pentagon.

The bill includes a 3 percent pay raise for members of the Armed Forces.

It authorizes $350 million in funding for upgrades to the B-52 at Minot Air Force Base.

And over $700 million to replace the aging missiles carried on the planes.

Sen. John Hoeven said, “It also includes legislation that we’ve added to support the nuclear triad. Minot Air Force Base playing a lead role there. Unmanned aviation, Grand Forks Air Force Base doing incredible things with the Global Hawk. And also the tremendous North Dakota National Guard.”

“You know this NDAA puts a very special emphasis on the men and women of our military,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer. “First of all with the largest pay increase in the last 10 years. But also by addressing those quality of life issues.”

The NDAA also establishes a United States Space Force.

The bill still needs approval in the House.