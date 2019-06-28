Moorhead Police Update “Church” The Hybrid Wolfdog

He was on the run for almost a month before our Community Service Officers were able to finally capture him.

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police posted what they’re calling their final update on “Church” the wolf dog hybrid.

We want to thank the many concerned citizens who wanted to assist with the placement of Church.

Once he was determined to be a hybrid, many options were taken away regarding this placement.

We want to sincerely thank our pound, FM Animal Hospital, for assisting us with locating a proper home for him.

He has been in his new home for almost a week.

The rescue that now has him came with high recommendations and they were very willing to assist us.

Part of the agreement was that we not disclose their location or name for their own privacy.