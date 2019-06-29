Wonder Woman Cheers on Runners For First Ever DC Wonder Woman Run Series

FARGO, N.D.– A Super Hero was in town to cheer on some runners during a race.

More than 2,000 runners dressed in Wonder Woman gear and as other super heroes, ran the first ever DC Wonder Woman run series in Fargo.

“The Wonder woman event is really about participation and it’s about feeling good about you, and about crossing that finish line,” says VP of the organizing group Sun Events, Beth Salinger.

The series includes a half marathon, 10k and 5k.

Wonder Woman has been a symbol of women empowerment for many years.

“She empowers strength and beauty and love and power,” added Salinger. “We believe in all of those qualities in all of our participants.”

Each finisher of the race will receive a DC wonder woman finisher’s medal, but for a lot of runners today it’s not about the time or the medal.

“For us it’s all about empowerment and feeling good about yourself,” added Salinger.

“I think in today’s day and age, we have seen a rise of empowered women and I love that it promotes power and strength and gets ladies together to have a healthy and good fun time,” says first-time participant, Becca Cruger.

The runners enjoy live entertainment both before and during the race, snacks, and a post run party after they have crossed the finish line.

Participants say they are excited to be a part of something that empowers women.

“I think it’s really important for events that empower women to continue to be visible and in the spotlight because the next generation of females are coming up and they are watching what we are doing,” added Cruger. “So to see all these people here today, is really empowering and amazing.”

The two day event is visiting nine cities across the country and their next stops are in Denver, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.