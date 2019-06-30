Allegiant Flight Bound For Los Angeles Hit By Lightning On Runway Saturday

No injuries were reported

FARGO, ND — An Allegiant jet was struck by lightning as it prepared for take-off from Hector International Airport on Saturday.

It was taxing down the runway about 12:30 p.m. when a severe thunderstorm approached.

The pilot opted to taxi back to the airport terminal.

That’s when lightning hit the plane’s tail section.

No injuries were reported and the Airbus 320 bound for Los Angeles returned safely to the terminal.

Mechanics spent several hours examining the aircraft on Saturday afternoon.