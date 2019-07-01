Allegiant Flight In Fargo Not Actually Hit By Lightning During Saturday’s Storm

The spokesperson says there was a "smell" in the aircraft

FARGO, ND — A spokesperson for Allegiant Air says after inspection it was determined a jet headed from Fargo to Los Angeles was not hit by lightning during Saturday’s severe weather.

There was lightning around the airport and a suspected lightning strike as the Airbus taxied back to the terminal as the storm hit.

The spokesperson says there was a “smell” in the aircraft but after approximately 3 hours of investigation, maintenance workers could find no evidence of a lightning strike and the flight departed for its destination.

The National Weather Service reported a peak gust of 81 miles per hour at the airport during the storm.