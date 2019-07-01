Erskine Man Arrested For Impaired Boating On Union Lake

POLK CO., MN — An Erskine, Minnesota man is arrested after Polk County authorities get a report of a reckless boater on Union Lake.

23-year-old Emelian Frolov was located on the lake around 8 o’clock Sunday night with seven other people in his watercraft.

Frolov was escorted into the public landing and arrested for boating while impaired.

No injuries were reported.