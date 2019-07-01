Fargo Police Responded To 37 Welfare Checks On Animals Left In A Vehicle In June

The average temperature was 85 with the hottest day last month being 95

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo are reminding pet owners to never leave pets in a vehicle without it running in the summer months.

The department responded to 37 welfare checks on animals left in a vehicle in June.

In three incidents, animals were removed from the vehicle resulting in one citation and one criminal report.

Police say if you do leave your pet in your vehicle with the ac on, make sure to lock it so no one can drive away with your furry loved one.