Fargo Post 2 Takes Doubleheader Over Perham

Post 2 Wins Both Games 5-2

FARGO, N.D– Fargo Post 2 hosted Perham for a doubleheader at Jack Williams Stadium Monday night.

Post 2 came back from two runs down in game one to win 5-2 behind a three-run homer from by Colton Frey in the sixth inning.

Post 2 kept the offense rolling in game two scoring five runs in the first three innings rolling to a win by a score of 10-0.