Stamps Honoring State And County Fairs To Be Unveiled At North Dakota State Fair

The four new "Forever" stamps are meant to evoke a nostalgic feeling for America's fairs past and present

MINOT, ND — The COO of the United States Postal Service is heading to the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

David Williams will unveil a series of new stamps celebrating state and county fairs.

The unveiling will take place at the fair on Thursday, July 25.

The event will be streamed live on the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page.

They will be available for purchase starting July 25.