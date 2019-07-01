Three Men Arrested During Sex Trafficking Sting In Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, MN — Three Minnesota men were arrested Friday in Mahnomen during a sex trafficking sting by TRUST: the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force.

Arrested were 46-year-old Steven Bergren of Lake Park, 35-year-old Shane Lehn of Rothsay and 59-year-old Michael Skjerven of Thief River Falls.

The men arranged to meet investigators who were posing as sex trafficking victims on several social media platforms.

They were taken into custody as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for a sexual encounter.