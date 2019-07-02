McKenzie County Horse Tests Positive For EHV-1

MCKENZIE, ND — A horse in North Dakota has confirmed positive for the neurologic disease associated with equine herpes virus 1, or EHV-1.

The horse is receiving veterinary care in McKenzie County.

In the last few months, cases have been identified in several U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says owners should take care when co-mingling horses at events this summer to minimize chances of horses contracting the disease.

It poses no threat to humans.