RRV Staff Make Final Preparations with One Week Left Until Start of Fair

The Red River Valley Fair has 40 new rides this year from Crabtree Amusements

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Full-time staff, grounds crew and carnival workers are in full prep mode.

“We’re just a really family-friendly event and we want everyone to have a great experience when they come out to the fair,” Red River Valley Fair marketing and sponsorship coordinator Breaan Lenzmeier said.

Lenzmeier says it’s a nice way to ease back into things after the Fourth of July.

“We’re hoping for nice weather to have a really big crowd out here we have a great grandstand line up, it starts with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Tuesday,” Lenzmeier said.

Besides a stacked lineup at the grandstand other attractions are making an appearance this year as well.

New this year, Crabtree Amusements has more than 40 new rides.

“Everyone loves to ride rides and being able to ride new rides is just something that is awesome for everyone that comes out,” Lenzmeier said.

Staff started working on the grounds last week while the carnival started setting up rides on Monday.

All of this work on their end to make it enjoyable for people of all ages.

“I want people to be excited and to have a good time and just enjoy themselves and relax because this is something we do for fun for people to come out,” Lenzmeier said.

The hard work doesn’t stop when the last day of the fair rolls around.

“We start planning the next fair basically as soon as the current one is done,” Lenzmeier said.

The fair kicks off Tuesday, July 9th and finishes up on Sunday, July 14th.

Click on the link for information on where you can get your tickets.