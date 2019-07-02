St. Thomas Graduate Places 16th In Nation In Carpentry at National SkillsUSA

ST. THOMAS, ND — The tiny town of St. Thomas, North Dakota has some bragging rights thanks to a recent high school graduate.

The Pembina County town is located about 20 minutes north of Grafton.

2019 St. Thomas graduate John Heuchert competed in the National SkillsUSA competition last week in the Carpentry category and placed 16th in the nation.

Heuchert competed against state champions from 49 states, with one state not being represented.

The competition was held in Louisville, Kentucky.