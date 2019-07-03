Edible Forest Coming to Fargo in Summer 2020

The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society is implementing its plan to turn a one-acre-plot of land into an edible forest for people in the community.

FARGO, N.D.– People will soon be able to see and eat an edible forest in north Fargo.

The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society is implementing its plan to turn a one-acre-plot of land into an edible forest for people in the community.

The garden will include a variety of nuts and fruits like apples, pears, and raspberries.

The forest is meant to teach people about the importance of gardening and growing your own food.

“We hope that they learn. We hope they are encouraged to go back home and do the same thing and produce the fruits, plants, nuts, and be enthused to see the pollinator gardens and what they do,” says the president of the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society, Vern Hunter.

The forest is scheduled to be finished by next summer.