First Case of West Nile Virus Reported in North Dakota

The person is from McHenry County and was not hospitalized.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The first case of West Nile virus has been reported in North Dakota for the season.

The department of health says the person is from McHenry County in the central part of the state.

The infected person was not hospitalized.

The West Nile virus surveillance coordinator says this is the second year in a row where the first case is earlier than usual.