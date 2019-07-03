Man Dies After Being Trapped in Grain Bin in Arvilla, ND

File Image

ARVILLA, N.D. – A North Dakota man is dead after working in a grain bin and becoming submerged in corn.

The victim is a 58-year-old man from Aneta.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and Larimore Fire and Rescue responded to Columbia Grain in Arvilla around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The crews along with Grand Forks Fire and their Technical Rescue Team searched for the man for about an hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until family has been notified.