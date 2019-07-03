Minot Woman Drowns in Sheyenne River Near Fort Ransom

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

FORT RANSOM, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman drowned over the weekend near Fort Ransom.

Emergency crews responded to reports that two kayakers had tipped over in the Sheyenne River.

Jeremy Finch, of Minot, made it to shore on his own. The second person, Nora Bailey, also of Minot, was unable to make it to shore.

She was pulled from the water by emergency responders and brought to the Lisbon hospital where she died.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.