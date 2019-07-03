Park District Executive Director Joel Vettel Resigns

The resignation is effective immediately.

FARGO, N.D (KFGO) – Reports say Fargo Park District executive director Joel Vettel resigned from the job he’s held for nearly three years.

There’s been no explanation of why Vettel abruptly left the position that he called his “dream job” in an interview with KFGO News when he was hired.

Vettel has had a high profile as a long time spokesman for the Fargo Police Department and detective prior to being hired as head of the park district in 2006 with a starting salary of $145,000.

Repeated attempts to contact Vettel and Park Board President Rusty Papacheck have not been successful.