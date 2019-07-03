Two North Dakota Students Ace The ACT

Kirsten Baesler says the entire state should be proud of Seth Benson and Millicent Schwartz

BISMARCK, ND — Praise is coming from the North Dakota School Superintendent for two students who scored a perfect 36 on their ACT college entrance exams.

Benson graduated from Sheyenne High School in West Fargo and is already attending basic training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

He is the first student in the history of the West Fargo Public School District to achieve a perfect ACT score.

Schwartz just graduated from Red River High School in Grand Forks.

She will attend Cornell in the fall, an Ivy League school in New York.

The average ACT composite score in North Dakota was 20.3.