Man Arrested For DUI After Hitting Power Pole

Fargo Police say Mohamed A Mohamed was driving intoxicated and suffered minor injuries.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) A 33-year-old West Fargo man with no car insurance knocked out power to 100 people after he hit a power pole at 25th St and 17th Ave S in Fargo at 2 a.m.

He fled on foot following the crash but was arrested when police found him nearby.

A section of 25th St. was closed for 3 hours while Xcel energy removed the power lines from the road.

Mohamed was arrested for DUI, DUI refusal, resisting arrest, duty upon striking a fixture and no insurance.